 

XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate Influenza-COVID-19 Therapeutic Cocktail

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:15  |  60   |   |   

Candidate Therapy for Flu+Covid-19 Co-infection Shows Potent Anti-Viral Potential

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today new data for its breakthrough candidate therapy for treating infections of influenza and COVID-19. The Company continues to analyze components of its so-called FLUVID therapy as it develops manufacturing capability for a product candidate. The True Human antibodies targeting the virus causing COVID-19 were found to effectively neutralize a test virus at concentrations about four-times better than the antibodies the FDA is now considering for emergency use authorization. Ongoing research has also found that the True Human antibodies in this therapeutic cocktail that target influenza are capable of rescuing 100% of animals that receive an otherwise lethal dose of flu virus. The latest research findings suggest the FLUVID therapy, designed to be effective against all known strains of influenza in addition to the COVID-19 virus, could provide a uniquely effective therapy for treating complex infections from one or more of these viruses. There is no other therapy available to treat both COVID-19 and Influenza infections that occur together.

With the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus during this oncoming flu season, we are faced with the likelihood that many people will be infected by both influenza and COVID-19 viruses. Co-infections, or “superinfections”, may increase severity of disease and further complicate treatment. A therapy that could treat COVID-19+Influenza co-infections is urgently needed.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has only recently emerged, the FLUVID candidate therapy is the result of years of Research and Development at XBiotech, incorporating extraordinary influenza True Human antibodies that have been systematically evaluated for their ability to target virtually all known strains of influenza viruses. Whereas the True Human COVID-19 antibodies were derived from patients who recovered rapidly without serious illness and therefore should have potent neutralizing capability against the virus.

The influenza strains that will be targeted by FLUVID include: seasonal H1N1 and H3N2 strains; pandemic strains H1N1, H2N2, H3N2; avian influenza strains H5N1, H5N2 and H7N9; and even H9N2 and H10N8, which are currently in poultry but are believed to have pandemic potential in humans.

Dr. Sushma Shivaswamy, Ph.D., XBiotech’s Chief Scientific Officer, commented, “We continue to see outstanding data as we move this unique and critical therapy toward the clinic. Unlike any other Research and Development program, our pipeline is focused on delivering therapies to the vulnerable demographic that is most in need of the FLUVID therapy. We believe strongly in the potential of this product candidate.”

Seite 1 von 2
XBiotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate Influenza-COVID-19 Therapeutic Cocktail Candidate Therapy for Flu+Covid-19 Co-infection Shows Potent Anti-Viral PotentialAUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today new data for its breakthrough candidate therapy for treating infections …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
62
XBIOTECH INC - Eine neue Novartis?
26.08.20
3
XBiotech / Human Antikörper / COVID 19