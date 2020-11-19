 

Retailers unite behind A Call For Kindness this holiday season

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Verizon is joined by Capital One, its independent agent partners and The Antidote documentary in #ACallForKindness campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a truly unprecedented year, retail industry workers have demonstrated a heightened sense of service and commitment to families, communities and businesses. At the same time the retail experience has been unlike any other. Plastic partitions, face coverings and other protocols in place keep customers and employees safe, but have removed some of the human element. So today, Verizon in partnership with Capital One, Cellular Sales, GoWireless, Russell Cellular, TCC, Victra, Wireless Zone and The Antidote documentary are launching ”A Call for Kindness” - to shine a spotlight on the dedicated people that continue to serve the community’s needs and remind everyone that while a mask may cover our faces, underneath we’re still smiling and are all human.

Employees in our stores, on the phone, and in the field are someone’s mother, father, grandparent, sibling, partner and friend. Through this campaign we are re-committing to our customers that we’ll treat them like we do our own families and friends and we ask they do the same in return.

“Our employees are our family. And while a mask covers their face, there is a caring person behind each one,” said Krista Bourne, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at Verizon. “Kindness holds the power to bring us together and helps us remember that we are more the same than different. Through these shared human experiences and connections, we will lift each other up in a time where a little kindness goes a long way. And together with our partners we hope to spread this feeling far and wide.”

Verizon is joined in the campaign by a growing list of organizations nationally including: Capital One, Cellular Sales, GoWireless, Russell Cellular, TCC, Victra, Wireless Zone and The Antidote documentary which debuts tomorrow on Amazon Prime.

In addition to joining forces with fellow retailers, Verizon is asking front line workers to get involved with the campaign by sharing who they are behind their mask using #ACallForKindness.

More information including videos profiling our employees, the full list of participating retailers, and resources for companies interested in joining A Call For Kindness is at verizon.com/kindness. Individuals can get involved in spreading kindness by using the hashtag #ACallForKindness or by downloading and sharing Kind Cards from the site.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Steve Van Dinter
steven.vandinter@verizon.com
224-374-3864
Twitter: @svandinter


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Retailers unite behind A Call For Kindness this holiday season Verizon is joined by Capital One, its independent agent partners and The Antidote documentary in #ACallForKindness campaignNEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a truly unprecedented year, retail industry workers have demonstrated a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Verizon Innovative Learning expands to offer 3M+ teachers free tools for digital education
18.11.20
Verizon Business Retail Trends Report finds online shopping traffic up 82%
18.11.20
Verizon Public Sector provides next-gen video surveillance and analytics for cities, public safety
18.11.20
Verizon to redeem debt securities on December 18, 2020
17.11.20
Verizon and Snap Inc. debut first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens
17.11.20
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to Explore 5G-Enabled Solutions Across a Number of Industries
17.11.20
Verizon puts the best streaming content in one place with next-gen Stream TV
16.11.20
Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference November 18
16.11.20
Verizon Business to Host First-Ever Joint Virtual Event with Apple for Enterprise Customers
15.11.20
3 Tech-Aktien, die eine Dividende zahlen und jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN