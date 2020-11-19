 

SurgePays Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Rankings for Second Year Running

The Company Ranked 172 with 681% Growth

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, announces today that the Company has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2020 North America for the second year running.

“Inclusion into the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a milestone event for the company as it provides outside validation for our SurgePays fintech platform, which is designed to more efficiently provide products and services to the underbanked population via the retail locations that serve them,” said SurgePays CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “We are gratified to have been included for two years, which we believe validates our business approach and reinforces our dedication toward growth. However, we continue to evolve the company even now, identifying the best opportunities to maximize value while serving our customers and look forward to continuing to rise in the rankings as our growth reflects our success.”

Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. The 2020 Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2016 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology and it must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

The rankings are compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 website, and public company database research conducted by Deloitte LLP.

About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. is meeting the needs of underserved markets in financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media. It offers prepaid wireless and underbanked financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants (such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations) that address the needs of many store customers nationwide. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

