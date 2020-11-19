NV5 Awarded $8 Million LNG Upgrade Contract by Northeast Utility

“We have seen significant growth in this sector as we support utility investments to modernize the electrical grid and gas distribution infrastructure and improve the reliability and safety of transmission and distribution,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5’s expertise in engineering design, inspection, quality assurance, and geospatial solutions for the utility industry provides a turnkey solution for our clients and a competitive advantage for our Utility Services vertical.”

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has been selected to provide $8 million in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to upgrade a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility owned and operated by a Northeast utility. The improvements are part of a multi-phase project, and NV5 was previously awarded the engineering and design for the upgrade. The updated facility will increase the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the gas supply to the utility’s service area.

“We are pleased to contribute to the reliable delivery of natural gas to our utility clients’ service areas through improvements to the safety and efficiency of their liquefaction and other plant systems,” said Peter Dirksen, PE, President of NV5 LNG Services.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

