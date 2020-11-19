Evolving Gold Announces Appointment of Charles Jenkins as Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) announces that due to the sudden passing of Mr. R. Bruce Duncan, our Chief Executive Officer, last week certain interim appointments have been made.



The board has appointed Mr. Charles Jenkins CPA, CGA, the company's chief financial officer for the past ten years as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Jenkins has also been appointed as a director of the Company.