 

Hospital Visit Recovery Remains Flat While Popularity of Telehealth Services Grows

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

New TransUnion Healthcare report finds emergency department visits remain well below pre-COVID-19 volumes

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital visit volumes have stayed consistent through late October after plateauing in July, though levels may shift depending on the impact of rising COVID-19 cases nationwide. As hospital visit volumes remain stagnant for the time being, new TransUnion Healthcare (NYSE: TRU) research validates that alternative healthcare settings such as telehealth services are growing in popularity.

TransUnion Healthcare’s updated analysis of 500+ hospitals across the United States revealed emergency department visits were down 26% compared to pre-COVID-19 volumes* – only one-basis point lower than emergency department volumes 10 weeks prior. Inpatient volumes were down 9% below pre-COVID-19 volumes during the week of October 25-31, which is also one-basis point lower than the level recorded in mid-August. Outpatient visits have largely remained around pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Our latest analysis shows hospital visits have flattened, creating a new baseline for volumes that providers will likely continue to experience across treatment settings,” said David Wojczynski, President of TransUnion Healthcare. “The ongoing analysis, paired with new consumer research, point to the likelihood that patients are instead seeking care in alternative settings such as telehealth, or deferring non-COVID-19 related care to avoid COVID-19 transmission. However, with new stay-at-home orders going into effect and elective procedures delayed, we may see volumes fluctuate once again from this newly established baseline.”

There are a number of factors likely contributing to these sustained, lower emergency department volumes such as the continued, dramatic reduction in visits from children and patients with lower-acuity diagnoses (including cough and ear pain), the use of alternative care settings and ongoing care deferrals.

As care deferrals continue, a concern is that patients – especially high-acuity and chronically ill patients – may experience worsening or additional health complications, potentially increasing healthcare costs. At the same time, patients are increasingly utilizing alternative care settings, which are often more effective and efficient care delivery options for non-emergent medical concerns that can lead to reduced healthcare costs for all stakeholders.

Seite 1 von 3
TransUnion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hospital Visit Recovery Remains Flat While Popularity of Telehealth Services Grows New TransUnion Healthcare report finds emergency department visits remain well below pre-COVID-19 volumesCHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hospital visit volumes have stayed consistent through late October after plateauing in July, though …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
76% of Shoppers to Conduct Majority of their Holiday Purchases Online
12.11.20
TransUnion Ranked “Best in Class” Among 26 Vendors in 2020 Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard
12.11.20
TransUnion and Atlas Digital Group Partner to Offer Cable and Broadband Internet Service Providers with New Fraud Solutions Aimed at Improving Customer Experience
12.11.20
TransUnion to Present at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
11.11.20
Credit Card Balances at Lowest Levels Since 2017; Holiday Season Credit Usage in the Spotlight
11.11.20
TransUnion Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share
10.11.20
Rise in Fraud Indicators Hits the Rental Industry During the Pandemic
05.11.20
TransUnion to Present at Baird 2020 Global Industrials Conference
29.10.20
TransUnion Unveils Simpler Income and Employment Verification Process
27.10.20
TransUnion Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results