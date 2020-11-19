 

DSOL Plans Restructure to Reduce Outstanding Common Shares to Approximately 295 Million

Chicago, IL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Drug Free Solution Inc., (OTC: DSOL): The Board of Directors announced today that the Company has created a new preferred share designation, Preferred B. The Board has executed an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation adding the new Preferred Designation.

The Preferred B allows common shareholders to convert 50 common shares for one Preferred B which has 50 votes per share and will have dividends determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The company believes that in the long run this will bring greater shareholder value for all of its shareholders.

The company is currently working on launching its products and services and plans on releasing a seasonal collection of O’Malley’s Emotional Wellness selection that was reversed into the Company during 2012. Ms. O’Malley has a 25-year career spanning approximately 300,000 people that have benefited. The company is currently loading its Emotional Wellness product collection on the web site www.dsolcommunity.com.

About the Company: 

Drug Free Solution, Inc. dba Get Your Feelz On (www.getyourfeelzon.com) is the proprietary services, education, and marketplace of the emotional wellness digital system called Get Your Feelz On, pioneered by the company's founder, Genie O'Malley. The company's signature product, the Daily Feelz, is a three-step process that combines self-analysis, breath, and proprietary language sequences that Ms. O'Malley has been developing, testing, and delivering since 1998 in key markets as products, education, and services. Get Your Feelz On offers consumers, through a proprietary digital platform, a way to alleviate the negative emotional symptoms of a variety of mental health conditions, such as drug addiction to reduce the negative emotional symptoms of detoxification, and other related cognitive disorders including depression, as well as, several stress-related anxiety conditions. This suite of products and services are specifically designed for listening on a digital platform, which enables any internet-connected smart phone or device to serve as a portal. These products primarily serve the Mental Health and Emotional Wellness markets along with their sub-markets which include Fitness and Mind-Body; Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health; as well as Workplace Wellness.

