 

Plus Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from ReSPECT Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Recurrent Glioblastoma

Investigational drug RNL delivers up to fifteen times the absorbed dose of radiation compared to standard external beam radiation therapy

RNL was generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed

Company management and principal investigator of ReSPECT to discuss interim data during webinar scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted and personalized therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced positive new interim data from its ongoing ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead investigational asset, Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). These results were presented in an electronic poster entitled, “Safety and Feasibility of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (RNL) in Recurrent GBM: the ReSPECT Phase 1 Trial,” at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place virtually November 19-21, 2020.

The interim data set shows that intratumoral RNL can successfully deliver up to fifteen times the absorbed dose of radiation administered by standard external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) without significant toxicity. These data support progression to the ReSPECT trial’s sixth dose escalation cohort.

“The results we have seen thus far from ReSPECT are encouraging and support the continued development of RNL as a potential new option for recurrent GBM patients,” said Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, Health Services Center at San Antonio and principle investigator of the study. “With limited therapeutic options for these patients, we remain committed to advancing this clinical program to further investigate the therapeutic potential of RNL.”

“Treatment for glioblastoma remains a significant challenge as current therapies have exhibited limited efficacy,” stated Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “RNL’s novel design allows the drug to be targeted directly into the tumor using a small catheter and enabling greater control of radiation dosing. These encouraging data reinforce RNL’s potential to deliver targeted high-dose radiation in a safe, effective, and convenient manner.”

