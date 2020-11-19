 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Heritage Health Solutions to Expand Enhanced Medication Therapy Management Services to Self-insured Employers

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced it is partnering with Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. (Heritage) to improve patient care and reduce costs for self-insured employers.

Through TRHC’s clinical call centers and community pharmacy network, Heritage will offer TRHC’s Comprehensive Medication Safety Services with MedWise to their healthcare clients.

“Partnering with Heritage Health Solutions, TRHC continues expansion of our services to self-insured employer groups,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “As self-funded plans currently cover more than half of the nation’s workforce, we see this as a significant opportunity to positively impact patient health. According to Health Finance News, self-insured, or self-funded plans, currently cover an estimated 94 million of the nation’s 156 million employees. Nearly 60% of all employees are covered in a plan that is fully or partially self-funded.”

Heritage is an integrated health care manager that provides comprehensive solutions for both pharmacy benefits (PBM) and third-party administration (TPA) services.

“We aren’t just a PBM or a TPA,” said Heritage CEO, Tonya Clark. “Our focus is on comprehensive solutions for both. Now, through our partnership with TRHC, which will provide Medication Safety Reviews, our self-insured clients will save costs on their employee medical spend and improve overall health and well-being through mitigating adverse drug events.”

TRHC’s medication safety solutions will complement Heritage’s prescription program that reduces expenses and lowers drug costs.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, pharmacist providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.
Heritage Health Solutions is a premier provider of integrated health care management to government entities and commercial clients. Heritage meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing our clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. We manage costs, utilization, and quality, which leads to optimal health care outcomes. For more information visit  https://heritagehealthsolutions.com/about-us/

