 

AskBio and Selecta Biosciences Receive Orphan Drug Designation for MMA-101 to Treat Methylmalonic Acidemia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

Gene therapy MMA-101 has obtained both orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) and Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to MMA-101, an AAV-based gene therapy in development for the treatment of isolated methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) due to methylmalonyl-CoA mutase (MMUT) gene mutations. MMA-101 previously received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA in October 2020.

“The orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for MMA-101 support the tremendous medical need that exists for patients with MMA,” said Sheila Mikhail, CEO and co-founder of AskBio. “We look forward to working with the FDA to bring a new treatment to these patients as efficiently and quickly as possible.”

“With ImmTOR in combination with AAV technology, Selecta and AskBio are seeking to address the significant unmet need in MMA. We’re pleased the FDA has further acknowledged these efforts by awarding the program orphan drug designation,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Selecta Biosciences. “We are excited to continue evaluation of the ImmTOR platform to induce AAV-specific immune tolerance and potentially enable gene therapy redosing.”

MMA is a rare monogenic disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats. This metabolic disease may lead to metabolic crisis and is associated with long-term complications, including feeding problems, developmental delays, intellectual impairment, chronic kidney disease, optic nerve atrophy, osteopenia and pancreatitis. Typically, well-managed patients have periods of relative health with intermittent metabolic decompensation events that may result in multiorgan failure, triggered by intercurrent infections or stress episodes. Symptoms of MMA usually appear in early infancy and vary from mild to life-threatening. Without treatment, this disorder can lead to coma and, in some cases, death.

AskBio and Selecta expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of MMA-101 and ImmTOR for patients with MMA in the first half of 2021.

The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan drug designation to investigational treatments intended for rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. The program was created to encourage the development of medicines for rare diseases, and benefits include tax credits and application fee waivers designed to offset some development costs, as well as eligibility for market exclusivity for seven years following approval.

Seite 1 von 4
Selecta Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AskBio and Selecta Biosciences Receive Orphan Drug Designation for MMA-101 to Treat Methylmalonic Acidemia Gene therapy MMA-101 has obtained both orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDARESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
05.11.20
Selecta Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
29.10.20
Selecta Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
37
Selecta Biosciences (SELB) - Big Deal mit SOBI