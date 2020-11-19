 

Sio Gene Therapies Appoints Gene Therapy Pioneer Guangping Gao, Ph.D., as Chief AAV Scientific Advisor

  • A pioneering researcher, Dr. Gao has made foundational contributions to the discovery of novel AAV vectors for gene therapy
  • Dr. Gao recently served as President of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) and has been ranked as one of the top 20 translational researchers by Nature Biotechnology

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Guangping Gao, Ph.D., as Chief AAV Scientific Advisor. Dr. Gao, a world-recognized scientist and past President of the ASGCT, has played key roles in the discovery and characterization of adeno-associated virus (AAV) serotypes which were instrumental in the resurgence of gene therapy. In his advisory role, Dr. Gao will provide strategic guidance and scientific and technical input across Sio’s AAV-based gene therapy programs.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Gao, a gene therapy pioneer, to Sio Gene Therapies,” said Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sio. “Dr. Gao brings an incredible wealth of knowledge ranging from fundamental discoveries in viral vectors, preclinical and clinical gene therapy product development, to viral manufacturing for clinical research. We believe his experience and insight will be invaluable to our team as we continue to advance our pipeline and evaluate potential business development opportunities. We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Gao as we work toward our mission of providing transformative treatments to patients with severe genetic disease.”

Dr. Gao said, “Sio’s strategic approach to gene therapy directly targets the underlying disease biology, which I believe has the potential to lead to transformative and life-saving treatments. I have been impressed by the team’s comprehensive execution in driving forward clinical programs while in parallel laying a strong manufacturing foundation to support their mission to deliver these treatments to patients as rapidly as possible. I am thrilled to begin my role at Sio and look forward to leveraging my diverse experiences to fully unlock the potential of their gene therapy portfolio."

