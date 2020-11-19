 

Dr. Fred W. Cooper Joins Board of Directors of NewAge, Inc.

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D., as a member of its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020.

Dr. Cooper brings more than 25 years of e-commerce and direct selling experience and was a Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of ARIIX prior to completing the merger. Under Dr. Cooper’s leadership, ARIIX was one of the fastest-growing direct selling companies over its nine years of business, and in 2020, was recognized as number 35 on the DSN’s list of Top 100 global companies. Prior to founding ARIIX in July 2011, he was the President and Chief Operating Officer of NYSE listed USANA Health Sciences. He started his career in direct sales at USANA in 1998 where he played many critical roles, serving in different executive capacities in Special Projects, Information Technology, and Global Operations. Dr. Cooper also spent over ten years teaching entrepreneurship and statistics courses as a part-time professor at the University of Utah.

Dr. Cooper earned a B.S. in Finance and a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Utah. He also earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration, with an emphasis on statistics and operations processes and management, from the University of Utah

Greg Fea, Chairman of the Board of NewAge, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Cooper to the Board and look forward to working closely with him to further the success of NewAge. His expertise in Direct Sales at the highest levels makes for a natural addition as we continue to execute our direct-to-consumer strategy. His track record in the industry is unmatched, which along with his diverse experience as a successful business owner, entrepreneur, and a former top executive of a publicly-traded company, significantly strengthens the NewAge Board.”

In response to his appointment to the Board of Directors of NewAge, Dr. Cooper commented, “I’m excited to take on a new responsibility to help guide the strategic direction of NewAge, combining our global leading companies. I know and have worked personally with many of the new executives of NewAge and have a high level of confidence in their leadership and abilities. NewAge is well-positioned globally to drive growth, improve profitability, and reach more consumers than ever before. I look forward to playing a significant role to help further the company’s position in the global consumer market to create additional value for all of our representatives, consumers and shareholders.”

