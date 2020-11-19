 

Substitute Teachers Emerge as Heroes During the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Parents, unemployed professionals and college students needed in New Jersey schools

TROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more teachers absent during the pandemic, some New Jersey school districts have as many as 50 openings for substitute teachers, according to Kelly Education, which serves 47 districts in the state. The situation has opened the door to first-time substitute teachers who can support students while starting a new career path. These roles are optimal for parents, unemployed professionals and college students, or anyone who wishes to make a difference in the lives of students.

“Every student in America needs access to earn an education, and substitute teachers are vital to the reopening of schools and the continuation of in-person learning,” said Kelly Education President Nicola Soares. “Substitute teachers are the new frontline heroes. They help close the learning gap during the pandemic so schools will emerge strong.”

Jamie Dellas began subbing in Egg Harbor Township district when she needed a flexible schedule while finishing her degree. She has since graduated yet continues to substitute teach. 

“If you love what you’re doing, it’s not work. It’s a calling,” said Dellas. “I teach at the same district where I went to school because I love the opportunity to impact the learners of tomorrow.”

Substitute teaching offers a flexible schedule, steady pay and training opportunities. In New Jersey, credentials can vary by district but generally require at least 60 college credit hours. To learn more about local openings for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and special education aides, please visit kellyeducation.com or email kellyednj@kellyservices.com.

About Kelly Education: 
Kelly Education is moving education forward. As a specialty service of Kelly, a global talent company that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work, we’re passionate about connecting talent to opportunity at every level from pre-K to higher education.
For more information, visit us at kellyeducation.com.

Editor’s Note: B-roll footage and scheduling of interviews with local substitute teachers are available                                                        

Media Contact 
Anna Schryver
anna.schryver@kellyeducation.com
608.225.5476        


Kelly Services Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Substitute Teachers Emerge as Heroes During the Pandemic Parents, unemployed professionals and college students needed in New Jersey schoolsTROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - With more teachers absent during the pandemic, some New Jersey school districts have as many as 50 openings for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Kelly to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference
10.11.20
New Kelly Services Solution Builds Stronger Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Workforce for Clients
10.11.20
KellyOCG and VNDLY Bring Flexible Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution to Europe
10.11.20
KellyOCG und VNDLY bringen flexible Managed Service Provider-Lösung nach Europa
05.11.20
Kelly Reports Third Quarter Earnings
22.10.20
Kelly Announces Third Quarter Conference Call