Following Approval at its Special Meeting of Shareholders, BIO-key Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

WALL, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric and other multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions for strong, convenient authentication and large-scale identity applications, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split that is expected to become effective on November 20, 2020. On November 16th, BIO-key shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse split at a ratio between 1-for-4 and 1-for-10, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. Pursuant to the reverse split, BIO-key shareholders will receive one (1) new share of common stock for every eight (8) shares held prior to the effective date. Any fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share and shareholders will not receive cash in lieu of any such fractional shares. BIO-key expects to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis on November 20, 2020.



BIO-key had approximately 62.4M issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of September 30, 2020. After giving effect to the 1-for-8 reverse stock split, BIO-key will have approximately 7.8M issued and outstanding shares of common stock. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $18.4M of cash, which on a split-adjusted basis represents approximately $2.36 per share.

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “The reverse split is the final step in our efforts this year to build a sound financial foundation and reposition BIO-key for growth and improved financial performance. A reverse split was required to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum closing bid maintenance requirement. We chose the 1-for-8 ratio to balance ongoing minimum bid price compliance with adequate liquidity for our common stock.

“We view our Nasdaq listing as key to the Company’s success and an asset to our shareholders. In Q3, we accomplished a significant recapitalization, paid off all outstanding debt, funded the PistolStar acquisition, and ended the quarter with more than $18 million of cash. Our strong balance sheet and Nasdaq listing are noticed by large corporate customers and was also critical to accomplishing the PistolStar acquisition. We’ve made much progress in 2020 and believe we are well positioned for future growth as we continue to expand our product portfolio and build customer relationships in lucrative global markets for identity and authentication solutions, network security, and access management.”