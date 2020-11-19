 

La Mondiale  Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: La Mondiale 
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: 0.75% due 20th April 2026
Offer price: 99.402
Stabilising Managers: Barclays, HSBC, Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

Disclaimer

