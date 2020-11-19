Predictmedix and Paras Defence & Space Technologies Are Joining Forces to Launch Predictmedix’s Proprietary Technologies in the Government and Public Sectors

Paras defence is one of the largest providers of defence related technologies to the Indian government and has clientele extending into other Asian countries along with the Middle East.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (" Predictmedix " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company is partnering with Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. ("Paras"), which is India's most progressive Tier 2 Defence Engineering Company to target the government and the public sector market in South Asia.

Together, Paras and Predictmedix have identified significant business opportunities in the government and the public sector in India. Predictmedix will be working with Paras to launch its infectious disease symptom screening technology along with impairment screening technology within these sectors.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Paras as not only are they the premier defence technology company in India but they also have an established presence in the government and the public sector. We will be leveraging their expertise not only for fabrication but also to target this significant business opportunity", said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix Inc.

“We are looking forward to working with Predictmedix to capitalize on this market opportunity. Paras is already a registered vendor to almost all the Government & Public Sector departments in India”, commented Anish Mehta, Director at Paras on the partnership.

For more details on this release please click on the following video interview:

https://youtu.be/wPTIvooNnxw

About Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited manufactures defence electronics and space application products. The Company offers defence automation and control, rugged displays, computing, sensors, missile motors, rockets, telescopes, guns, and ammunition, special purpose machineries.

For more information visit: www.parasdefence.com

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.