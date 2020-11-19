For both schemes the vesting period is three years, and both schemes can therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 11 November 2020 in connection with Ambu’s annual report for 2019/20.

Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015, and 419,500 warrants in November 2016. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme, and 71 individuals participate in the 2016 scheme.

Since 11 November 2020, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

2015 scheme: One individual has issued instructions to exercise 15,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

2016 scheme: Three individuals have issued instructions to exercise a total of 10,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 77.12 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Ambu will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 12,500 from DKK 109,248,550 to DKK 109.261.050 through the issue of 25,000 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said schemes:

2015 scheme: 100,000 remaining warrants being held by 10 individuals.

2016 scheme: 232,000 remaining warrants being held by 42 individuals.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 25 November 2020 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

Number of shares

(nominal value DKK 0.50) Nominal value

(DKK) Voting rights A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000 B shares 218,522,100 109,261,050 218,522,100 Total 252,842,100 126,421,050 561,722,100

Contact

Michael Højgaard, CFO, tel. +45 4030 4349, email: miho@ambu.com

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13

2750 Ballerup, Denmark

Tel. +45 7225 2000

CVR no.: 63 64 49 19

www.ambu.com

