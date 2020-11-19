- Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption rate of remote patient monitoring devices fuel the growth of the global patient monitoring devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Hemodynamic, Neuromonitoring, Cardiac, Fetal & Neonatal, Respiratory, Multiparameter, Remote Patient, Weight, Temperature, and Urine Output Monitoring Devices), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025."According to the report, the global patient monitoring devices industry was estimated at $25.76 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027.