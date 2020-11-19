 

Camping World Holdings Announces Deal to Acquire All RV Needs in the South Medford, Oregon Market

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, today announced an agreement to acquire All RV Needs located in Medford, Oregon.

“This acquisition is an incredible fit for our company as it continues to evolve and expand,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are excited to grow our presence in Medford, Oregon, while continuing to deliver a high standard of customer service, diverse brands and affordable price points while deepening our roots in the community.”

Located in South Medford, OR off I-5, All RV Needs will be rebranded as Gander RV and offer a wide range of new and used RV’s from top manufacturers and brands.

The acquisition of All RV Needs brings the count of the Company’s retail SuperCenters in the state of Oregon to a total of five and is in line with company’s future growth plans.

Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World Holdings is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 160 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our capital return strategy, and expected dividend payments are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

