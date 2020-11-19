 

ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the Evercore presentation and the on-demand Piper Sandler presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. Both webcasts will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with a Marketing Authorization Application by the European Medicines Agency. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:
Lee Roth, Burns McClellan
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com


