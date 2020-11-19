Monaker Group Acquires Indirect Majority Stake in Entity Which Owns Longroot ICO Portal to Offer New Options for Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising

Monaker is planning to use Longroot’s technology and digital asset capabilities to create regulated cryptocurrencies designed to allow consumers to invest in unique revenue streams in wholesale travel, real estate homes and hotels, gaming assets and digital advertising – all complementary to Monaker’s portfolio and growth strategy.

WESTON, FL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a leading provider of travel and vacation rental booking technology, today announced it has acquired an indirect controlling stake in the entity which owns the Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal in Thailand, which provides certain financial services for digital assets regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand .

Monaker expects its meaningful stake in the acquisition to benefit from one of the fastest-growing global industries with increasing product demand. The Global Cryptocurrency Industry is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2017, and had a current Total Market Capitalization of approximately $500 billion on November 18, 2020.

The Longroot transaction was completed in conjunction with Monaker’s earlier announced acquisition of a 33% equity stake in Axion Ventures (TSXV:AXV; OTCQB: AXNVF), which currently owns a minority interest of Longroot. Axion Ventures is also a majority owner of Axion Games, formerly Epic Games China, an AAA game development studio and game publisher.

Additionally, as previously announced, Monaker is working towards completing its planned acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise Limited (“HotPlay”), an innovative in-game advertising company with proprietary technology that seamlessly integrates native ads into games. It enables brands to insert non-intrusive and interactive digital coupons, redeemable through both online and offline channels.

“Through this series of strategic acquisitions, we are working to transform Monaker from solely a B2B travel technology provider into a global travel and digital entertainment company. Once the acquisition of HotPlay is complete, we plan to leverage the customer acquisition power of digital gaming and in-game digital advertising to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers. The addition of an approved and regulated digital asset platform like Longroot opens up a whole new world of possibilities for monetization of our travel and gaming assets,” stated Mr. Bill Kerby, CEO of Monaker Group.