 

Monaker Group Acquires Indirect Majority Stake in Entity Which Owns Longroot ICO Portal to Offer New Options for Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:30  |  57   |   |   

WESTON, FL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a leading provider of travel and vacation rental booking technology, today announced it has acquired an indirect controlling stake in the entity which owns the Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal in Thailand, which provides certain financial services for digital assets regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand.

Monaker is planning to use Longroot’s technology and digital asset capabilities to create regulated cryptocurrencies designed to allow consumers to invest in unique revenue streams in wholesale travel, real estate homes and hotels, gaming assets and digital advertising – all complementary to Monaker’s portfolio and growth strategy. 

Monaker expects its meaningful stake in the acquisition to benefit from one of the fastest-growing global industries with increasing product demand. The Global Cryptocurrency Industry is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2017, and had a current Total Market Capitalization of approximately $500 billion on November 18, 2020.  

The Longroot transaction was completed in conjunction with Monaker’s earlier announced acquisition of a 33% equity stake in Axion Ventures (TSXV:AXV; OTCQB: AXNVF), which currently owns a minority interest of Longroot. Axion Ventures is also a majority owner of Axion Games, formerly Epic Games China, an AAA game development studio and game publisher. 

Additionally, as previously announced, Monaker is working towards completing its planned acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise Limited (“HotPlay”), an innovative in-game advertising company with proprietary technology that seamlessly integrates native ads into games. It enables brands to insert non-intrusive and interactive digital coupons, redeemable through both online and offline channels.

“Through this series of strategic acquisitions, we are working to transform Monaker from solely a B2B travel technology provider into a global travel and digital entertainment company. Once the acquisition of HotPlay is complete, we plan to leverage the customer acquisition power of digital gaming and in-game digital advertising to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers. The addition of an approved and regulated digital asset platform like Longroot opens up a whole new world of possibilities for monetization of our travel and gaming assets,” stated Mr. Bill Kerby, CEO of Monaker Group.

Seite 1 von 5
Monaker Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monaker Group Acquires Indirect Majority Stake in Entity Which Owns Longroot ICO Portal to Offer New Options for Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising WESTON, FL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a leading provider of travel and vacation rental booking technology, today announced it has acquired an indirect controlling stake in the entity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Monaker Group Acquires 33% Equity Stake in Axion Ventures, Inc.; Completes First Major Step Toward Becoming Industry Leader in Consumer Engagement Through Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising Innovation
09.11.20
Monaker Group Completes Direct Integration with HomeToGo, Worlds Largest Vacation Rental Search Engine