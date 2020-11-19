 

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:30  |  109   |   |   

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Cancer Society, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases is estimated to continue to grow in the U.S. due to a number of factors. The rising prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia and unmet needs of the patients have resulted in an increased focus on the development of new drugs. New drug approvals for the acute myeloid leukemia treatment, are expected to drive the growth of global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market. In fact, a report in iHealthcareAnalyist said that the global market for acute myeloid leukemia expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR 19.6% over the forecast period, driven by introduction of high-priced products and strong pipeline of upcoming drugs. During the forecast period, the marketed drugs, pipeline drugs and others are predicted to contribute 55%, 35%, and 10% market share of the global AML market, respectively. Another report from Reports And Data had even higher projections saying that the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.1% and will reach $3.56 billion in 2027. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX), Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER).

The Reports And Data report said: "The significant factors that drive the market growth include advantages of biopharmaceuticals over unhealthy lifestyles, strong biopharmaceutical, conventional medicines, rise in geriatric population, and development of combination therapies that can treat beforehand untreated diseases. Nonetheless, the high cost of the therapeutic process and its security concerns are foreseen to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous research has managed to discover more efficient therapies for cancer, which pose attractive opportunities for the key market players. With the rising demand for targeted therapy, this segment likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Targeted therapy is most extensively used due to fewer adverse effects and greater efficacy and completion rates than high dosage medication. Due to these factors, their sales have increased in recent years."

Seite 1 von 5
Moleculin Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moleculin BIO - BIG Cancerpipeline ! LOW FLOAT
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027 - Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the American Cancer Society, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases is estimated to continue to grow in the U.S. due to a number of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Parallel Wireless Partners with Vodafone Ireland to Deliver on Their Open RAN Vision
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Enters into MoU with Iberdrola to develop large scale green hydrogen project and the hydrogen ...
Smart Meters Market Revenue Worth $20 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Binance Sues Forbes For Defamation
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Results for the Third Quarter 2020
Announcing AppianGOVERNMENT 2020 - IT Modernization at the Speed of Low-Code
Oncopeptides: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2020
Huawei's Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:54 Uhr
1.046
Moleculin BIO - BIG Cancerpipeline ! LOW FLOAT