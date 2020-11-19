Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Cancer Society, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases is estimated to continue to grow in the U.S. due to a number of factors. The rising prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia and unmet needs of the patients have resulted in an increased focus on the development of new drugs. New drug approvals for the acute myeloid leukemia treatment, are expected to drive the growth of global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market. In fact, a report in iHealthcareAnalyist said that the global market for acute myeloid leukemia expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR 19.6% over the forecast period, driven by introduction of high-priced products and strong pipeline of upcoming drugs. During the forecast period, the marketed drugs, pipeline drugs and others are predicted to contribute 55%, 35%, and 10% market share of the global AML market, respectively. Another report from Reports And Data had even higher projections saying that the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.1% and will reach $3.56 billion in 2027. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX), Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER).

The Reports And Data report said: "The significant factors that drive the market growth include advantages of biopharmaceuticals over unhealthy lifestyles, strong biopharmaceutical, conventional medicines, rise in geriatric population, and development of combination therapies that can treat beforehand untreated diseases. Nonetheless, the high cost of the therapeutic process and its security concerns are foreseen to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous research has managed to discover more efficient therapies for cancer, which pose attractive opportunities for the key market players. With the rising demand for targeted therapy, this segment likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Targeted therapy is most extensively used due to fewer adverse effects and greater efficacy and completion rates than high dosage medication. Due to these factors, their sales have increased in recent years."