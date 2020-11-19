 

Newsela Selects Cloud-Based Verint Community to Expand Reach to Educators Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that leading education platform, Newsela, has selected the Verint Community solution to expand reach to teachers and educators nationwide and enable them to collaborate and share ideas and best practices easily.* Since launching in August, an average of 1,500 new members sign up weekly and a total of 22,000 members have joined Newsela’s community.

Newsela takes authentic, real-world content from trusted sources and makes it instruction-ready for K-12 classrooms. More than 2.5 million teachers and 37 million students have registered with Newsela for content that’s personalized to student interests, accessible to everyone, aligned to instructional standards, and linked to activities and reporting that hold teachers accountable for instruction and students accountable for their work.

Newsela’s community launched in August, to coincide with the beginning of the school year and assist with the new challenges brought on by universal virtual learning. Engaging with students during the pandemic has been challenging with most children learning from a distance. Newsela’s community offers several specialized groups or micro-communities for educators. One of the main attractions, the ‘Teachers’ Lounge,’ has become a trusted source of information to address many of the remote-learning challenges.

“Verint’s Community solution has scaled to help the community become an extension of our product and meet the needs of our members,” said Adriel Sanchez, Newsela CMO. “The Newsela Community recently went live, and it has already proven to be a trusted place for educators to go to have a conversation among peers and share experiences ranging from what content is most engaging to how to stay sane in these challenging days. It’s quickly become a place where our members are going to lean on each other and get the support they need.”

Social Edge Consulting, a leading community design and implementation firm, partnered with the Verint team and worked closely with Newsela to understand their community vision and helped them formulate a strategy and activate a plan. Built on the Verint Community platform, they’ve created a virtual setting that is interactive, brings people together and provides a positive experience. “It’s gratifying to see the modeling, planning, design and attention to detail contribute to the success of such an important educational tool,” says Verint’s Jon Allen, vice president and general manager, communities and web self-service.

Seite 1 von 2
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newsela Selects Cloud-Based Verint Community to Expand Reach to Educators Nationwide Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that leading education platform, Newsela, has selected the Verint Community solution to expand reach to teachers and educators nationwide and enable them to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Verint Financial Compliance Named Best Solution for Second Consecutive Year
02.11.20
Verint November Events Spotlight Workforce and AI Strategies to Elevate Customer Experience
29.10.20
Verint Financial Compliance Named Best Data Management Partner for Regulatory Compliance
28.10.20
Verint and Avaya Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Based Knowledge Management to Organizations Worldwide, for Better Employee and Customer Experiences