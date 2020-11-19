 

The RMR Group Announces Closing of Inaugural $680 Million Private Capital Investment Vehicle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:31  |  62   |   |   

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced the closing of a $680 million private capital investment vehicle with a large, top tier global sovereign wealth fund to invest in industrial and logistics properties throughout the U.S. RMR will manage the vehicle on behalf of its investors, which includes this new sovereign wealth fund investor (approximately 39%), an existing institutional investor in this vehicle (approximately 39%) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT (approximately 22%). ILPT is an existing client company of RMR and sold the initial properties into the vehicle. RMR has entered into an asset management agreement and a property management agreement with this investment vehicle. The initial fees RMR expects to receive from this vehicle are approximately equal to fees it earned when the properties were owned by ILPT.

The $680 million investment vehicle currently owns 12 industrial properties with an aggregate 9.2 million square feet in nine states. As of September 30, 2020, these properties were 100% leased for a weighted average remaining lease term (by annualized rental income) of 6.7 years. RMR expects to substantially grow this vehicle with additional industrial and logistics properties in the future.

Adam Portnoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMR, made the following statement regarding today’s announcement:

“We are pleased to announce the launch of this inaugural RMR managed private capital investment vehicle. We believe that well located and well leased industrial and logistics properties in the U.S. are positioned to produce exceptional returns for investors in the future. We look forward to growing this vehicle through the acquisition of industrial and logistic properties in the future. We also hope that this private capital investment vehicle marks the beginning of a new line of business for RMR of managing large amounts of private capital on behalf of institutional clients for investment in core real estate assets.”

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.1 billion of total assets under management, including over 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; and the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 42,500 employees. RMR is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for more than 1,300 properties with over 93 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Seite 1 von 3
The RMR Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: The RMR Group Inc - Immobilienverwalter für Objekte im öffentlichen Besitz
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The RMR Group Announces Closing of Inaugural $680 Million Private Capital Investment Vehicle The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced the closing of a $680 million private capital investment vehicle with a large, top tier global sovereign wealth fund to invest in industrial and logistics properties throughout the U.S. RMR will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
The RMR Group Announces 5,358 Square Feet of New Leasing at 1305 Corporate Center Drive in Eagan, MN
27.10.20
The RMR Group Announces 51,000 Square Feet of Renewal Leasing at 206 Wild Basin Road, Austin, TX
23.10.20
The RMR Group Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 20th

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.11.20
3
The RMR Group Inc - Immobilienverwalter für Objekte im öffentlichen Besitz