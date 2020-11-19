 

Kering Statement in Compliance With Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Kering (Paris:KER):

Date

 

Total Number of
shares

Total number of voting rights 

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2

 November 15, 2020

126,279,322

179,054,917

177,793,511

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering
 Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

