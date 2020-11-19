Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 Swine Influenza Vaccine

$2.5 million upfront for the Ii-Key-H1 vaccine from NuGenerex-Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) and to initiate epitope identification for Ii-Key vaccine development against the emerging swine flu in China G4EA H1N1

100% funding for manufacturing, development and commercial registration and approval of an Ii-Key-H1 vaccine in China

Plans to incorporate Ii-Key-H1 vaccine into universal seasonal influenza vaccine

An 8K will be filed on the contract today

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a worldwide Licensing and Development Agreement with a consortium of partners in China to utilize the Ii-Key vaccine platform technology from Generex subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) for developing a vaccine against the G4 EA H1N1 swine influenza that is rapidly emerging in China. Under the terms of the deal, Generex will receive an upfront payment of $2.5 million to initiate the Ii-Key vaccine development work to identify swine flu epitopes for a new Ii-Key vaccine. The partnership will provide full funding for product development, regulatory approval, and commercialization worldwide. The current plan is to incorporate the Ii-Key-H1 vaccine into the seasonal influenza vaccine to create a Complete Vaccine across influenza strains. Upon commercialization, Generex will receive a royalty on sales of the influenza vaccine. The consortium of China partners has been previously announced as part of the company’s Framework Agreement. Generex is filing an 8K with the SEC, including details on the deal, as well as copies of the final agreements.

Generex originally developed the Ii-Key-H5 vaccine in 2003 in response to the avian influenza (bird flu), bringing that ii-Key vaccine through pre-clinical and Phase I clinical trials before the pandemic threat faded. Then, with the 2009 swine flu outbreak, Generex revitalized the Ii-Key vaccine program with the Ii-Key-H1 vaccine, using the H5 vaccine which is 100% homologous (the same) between the avian and swine influenza strains. Again, the pandemic threat faded before serious development work could be furthered. With the current outbreak of G4 EA H1N1 swine influenza in China, Generex and our partners will restart the work on the Ii-Key-H1 vaccine, expanding the effort to evaluate the current strain to identify additional H1 epitopes that can be linked with the Ii-Key to target the immune response for an effective vaccine.