 

Maxtech Announces Restart of Work at the St. Anthony Gold Mine Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxtech Ventures Inc. (“Maxtech” or the “Company“) (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) announces restart of the exploration efforts St. Anthony Gold Mine Property in the Kenora Patricia mining district of Ontario, Canada.

Maxtech reports that the St. Anthony gold mine property has begun a systematic ramp-up of operations following the completion of on-site due diligence by Magabra Resources.  The Magabra team has been on property for 3 weeks and will continue to adhere to provincial and federal COVID-19 guidelines. As the health and safety of our employees and communities remains our number one priority, operations will steadily ramp-up over the coming weeks with the overarching priority of ensuring we provide the safest possible environment for our employees. The Company will utilize the local workforce during the progressive start-up to operations.

The new bridgework is nearing completion and will allow safe road access to the St. Anthony Gold Mine site for the start of the upcoming drilling operations. The Company is waiting on approval of its’ Exploration Permit from ENDM Mining Lands before commencing the first phase of the infill drill program. The very experienced gold exploration staff is presently assembling all historical geological, geophysical and assessment data into a GIS format. The next phase is to model the historical data and develop a drill plan to produce a 43-101 inferred resource.  

The drill program will focus on the St. Anthony Mine plus extend the gold bearing zone(s) to the north and south.  Historical work from the late 1800’s to 1942 include pits, trenches and mine shafts outline an anomalous gold trend 17 km to 21 km long in a north-south strike. The St. Anthony Mine sits within this kilometre wide corridor.

Alasdair Mowat, an officer and director of Magabra Resources, will work as the main project advisor. Mr. Mowat was the Eastern manager for Pacific Iron Ore Corporation and its predecessor company Emerald Fields Resource Corporation.  He is an honours graduate from Haileybury School of Mines (’70) with 53 years of exploration, management and administration experience. Furthermore, Mr. Mowat is the exploration/mining representative on the MNR’s Kenora Local Citizens Committee (KLCC) regarding forest operations of NW Ontario.

Seite 1 von 3
Maxtech Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxtech Announces Restart of Work at the St. Anthony Gold Mine Property VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (“Maxtech” or the “Company“) (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) announces restart of the exploration efforts St. Anthony Gold Mine Property in the Kenora …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...