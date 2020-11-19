Maxtech Announces Restart of Work at the St. Anthony Gold Mine Property

Maxtech reports that the St. Anthony gold mine property has begun a systematic ramp-up of operations following the completion of on-site due diligence by Magabra Resources. The Magabra team has been on property for 3 weeks and will continue to adhere to provincial and federal COVID-19 guidelines. As the health and safety of our employees and communities remains our number one priority, operations will steadily ramp-up over the coming weeks with the overarching priority of ensuring we provide the safest possible environment for our employees. The Company will utilize the local workforce during the progressive start-up to operations.

The new bridgework is nearing completion and will allow safe road access to the St. Anthony Gold Mine site for the start of the upcoming drilling operations. The Company is waiting on approval of its’ Exploration Permit from ENDM Mining Lands before commencing the first phase of the infill drill program. The very experienced gold exploration staff is presently assembling all historical geological, geophysical and assessment data into a GIS format. The next phase is to model the historical data and develop a drill plan to produce a 43-101 inferred resource.

The drill program will focus on the St. Anthony Mine plus extend the gold bearing zone(s) to the north and south. Historical work from the late 1800’s to 1942 include pits, trenches and mine shafts outline an anomalous gold trend 17 km to 21 km long in a north-south strike. The St. Anthony Mine sits within this kilometre wide corridor.

Alasdair Mowat, an officer and director of Magabra Resources, will work as the main project advisor. Mr. Mowat was the Eastern manager for Pacific Iron Ore Corporation and its predecessor company Emerald Fields Resource Corporation. He is an honours graduate from Haileybury School of Mines (’70) with 53 years of exploration, management and administration experience. Furthermore, Mr. Mowat is the exploration/mining representative on the MNR’s Kenora Local Citizens Committee (KLCC) regarding forest operations of NW Ontario.