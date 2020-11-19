LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced today the preliminary results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to all 6,122,699 issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), that were initially issued as part of units in Legacy’s initial public offering (such shares of Class A Common Stock, the “Public Shares”), at a purchase price of $10.5040 per Public Share, net to the seller in cash, without interest (the “Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer was made in connection with the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp., a New Jersey corporation (“Onyx”), pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), dated September 18, 2020, by and among Legacy, Excel Merger Sub I, Inc., Excel Merger Sub II, LLC, Onyx and Shareholder Representative Services LLC.

The Tender Offer expired at 12:01 a.m. New York City time, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, 5,153,781 or 84.1750% of the outstanding Public Shares had been validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Legacy will accept for purchase all of the Public Shares validly tendered and delivered in the Tender Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time. However, certain holders have indicated an interest in withdrawing a number of their validly tendered Public Shares and Legacy intends to allow for any such withdrawals. Total consideration of $54,135,315.62 (as may be subsequently adjusted to account for such withdrawals) will be paid to the tendering Public Shares holders promptly following the closing of the Business Combination.

Legacy raised $300 million in November 2017 and its securities are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). At the time of its listing, Legacy was the only Special Purpose Acquisition Company on the NYSE led predominantly by African American managers and sponsor investors. Legacy was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Legacy is sponsored by a team of proven leaders primarily comprised of former Procter & Gamble executives and is supported by a founder/shareholder group of proven operationally based value builders. These executives have extensive experience in building brands and transforming businesses for accelerated growth. Legacy’s founders and management expectation is that Legacy will serve as a role model for African Americans and other under-represented business leaders to achieve success not just in the executive ranks of large Corporations, but also as entrepreneurs in the productive use of capital through mergers and acquisitions on Wall Street. For more information please visit www.LegacyAcquisition.com.