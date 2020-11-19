Datasea Signs Five Service Agreements to Implement its Smart Information Service System in the Retail Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, has entered into service agreements involving its Smart Information Service System (the “Smart System”) with the following companies: Guangdong Dingxin Hongtu Technology, a research & development firm for water treatment equipment, Shenzhen Odomco Wine, a wholesaler and retailer of wine, Fujian Casenow Technology, a marketing service company, Ice World Carnival Sports Culture Development, China's leading modern and modular real ice construction and project operator, and Dongguan Juyang Industrial Investment, a life service-based comprehensive enterprise.



As a part of Datasea’s recent initiative to leverage its big data smart information software platform and facial recognition technology, the Company developed the Smart System to service the needs of retail industry vendors. The Smart System employs code scanning and facial recognition technology in online and “brick and mortar” shops to complete point of sale (“POS”) transactions without physically interacting with customers.

Under the terms of these agreements, Datasea will install hardware equipment and software for the five new customers, perform regular maintenance, and host software operations training sessions, in exchange for 0.38% of the transaction value of each transaction utilizing the Company’s technology. Additionally, the average annual transaction values for the five customers are estimated by such retail vendors as follows: RMB 50 million (approximately USD$7.6 million) for Guangdong Dingxin Hongtu Technology, RMB 30 million (approximately USD$4.6 million) for Shenzhen Odomco Wine, RMB 95 million (approximately USD$14.5 million) for Fujian Casenow Technology, RMB 32 million (approximately USD$4.9 million) for Ice World Carnival (Beijing) Sports Culture Development, and RMB 50 million (approximately USD$7.6 million) for Dongguan Juyang Industrial Investment. As a result, based on and assuming the foregoing estimates, the Company estimates its earning potential to be approximately RMB 0.976 million (approximately USD$148,742) on an annual basis. The term of each of the service agreements is five years.