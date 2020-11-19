Plato Gold Reports on Third Quarter Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.11.2020, 14:30 | 54 | 0 |
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) (“Plato” or the “Company”), an exploration
company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the nine and three months financial results for fiscal 2020 and 2019, as summarized
below:
|Nine Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income
|$
|2,460
|$
|3,146
|$
|706
|$
|854
|Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|(119,604)
|$
|(153,983)
|$
|(40,306)
|$
|(30,395)
|Loss per common share - basic and diluted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|205,895,526
|199,608,918
|207,819,717
|203,412,364
For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0