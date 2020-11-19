Plato Gold Reports on Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) (“Plato” or the “Company”), an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the nine and three months financial results for fiscal 2020 and 2019, as summarized below:

