Stingray Group and dentsu Canada Announce Global Partnership

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, and world-class marketing and advertising network dentsu Canada, today announced that they have signed a three-year partnership of collaboration between the two organizations. Stingray will bring to dentsu priority access to their global music ecosystem while dentsu will contribute their deep expertise in media and access to their world-class client services and roster of premium clients. Through this partnership, both parties will work together to bring further innovation to the areas of music and audio distribution, consulting services, and sponsorship all while enabling brands to better connect with passionate music audiences. Both companies believe strongly in the value that brands and music bring to one another, and will work collaboratively to harness the power of music for advertisers while creating long-lasting synergies that move the industry forward.



“How exciting to announce a global partnership between two companies that truly share the fundamental belief that brands can power premium content experiences,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice-President, Global Media Solutions of Stingray. “We are thrilled to be partnering with dentsu, and look forward to collaborating with their impressive roster of agencies and clients over the next 3-years to deliver innovative branded content experiences to Stingray music fans around the world.”