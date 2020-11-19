 

Stingray Group and dentsu Canada Announce Global Partnership

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, and world-class marketing and advertising network dentsu Canada, today announced that they have signed a three-year partnership of collaboration between the two organizations. Stingray will bring to dentsu priority access to their global music ecosystem while dentsu will contribute their deep expertise in media and access to their world-class client services and roster of premium clients. Through this partnership, both parties will work together to bring further innovation to the areas of music and audio distribution, consulting services, and sponsorship all while enabling brands to better connect with passionate music audiences. Both companies believe strongly in the value that brands and music bring to one another, and will work collaboratively to harness the power of music for advertisers while creating long-lasting synergies that move the industry forward.

“How exciting to announce a global partnership between two companies that truly share the fundamental belief that brands can power premium content experiences,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice-President, Global Media Solutions of Stingray. “We are thrilled to be partnering with dentsu, and look forward to collaborating with their impressive roster of agencies and clients over the next 3-years to deliver innovative branded content experiences to Stingray music fans around the world.”

“We are always proud to collaborate with strong brands,” added Kai Exos, CCO dentsu Entertainment. “The quality of Stingray’s content is positioned at the forefront of music and lifestyle. Our hope for the partnership is to promote access to new audiences with data and insights in a growth mindset.”

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio licenses, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. www.stingray.com

About dentsu international
Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of nine leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

For more information

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514 664-1244, ext 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com 

Kate Dobrucki
VP, Communications
Dentsu Canada
1 416 347 3059
Kate.dobrucki@dentsu.com




