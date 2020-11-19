Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded a contract from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA RAILWAY) to supply 112 CR300AF cars – the new Chinese standard high-speed train car used for China’s evolving high-speed rail network. The 112 cars will be configured into fourteen 8-car trainsets with an operating speed of 250 km/h. The contract is valued at approximately 1.6 billion CNY ($248 million US, 209 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of the shares in BST, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Sifang Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.

Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China, said, “We are honored to have been chosen to supply the new generation of high-speed railway CR300AF trains, through our BST joint venture. We sincerely thank CHINA RAILWAY for its trust and CRRC for its support. We will deliver the state-of-art trains at quality, within budget and on time.”

This latest order is BST’s first contract for the new generation of high-speed trains, the CR300AF which has an operating speed of 250 km/h. Among the 14 trainsets, 10 are for Fujian Fuping Railway Co., Ltd. and the remaining train-sets are for Guangdong Meizhou-Shantou Passenger Dedicated Line Co., Ltd. BST was first chosen to supply the new Chinese standard high-speed train cars in 2018, and since then has delivered a total of 448, 350 km/h CR400AF and CR400AF-A cars to CHINA RAILWAY. This new order reflects the trust and satisfaction that the customer has placed in BST. All 112 cars will be delivered by January 2021.