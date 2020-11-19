 

Ebang International Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering

19.11.2020, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading Bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market in terms of computing power sold in 2019*, announced its pricing of a best-effort follow-on public offering of 4 million units at a purchase price of $5.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one-half of one Class A ordinary share of the Company. Each two warrants will have an exercise price per share at $5.50. Those units were sold pursuant to its registration statement declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2020. The Company may hold one or more closings until the maximum numbers of units are sold or the offering is terminated. Our Class A ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EBON.”

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for development and application of blockchain technology into financial services, sourcing core intellectual properties relating to its businesses, corporate branding and marketing activities, and general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and other corporate uses.

The units are offered pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Form F-1”), as amended, which was originally filed with the SEC on October 23, 2020 and became effective on November 17, 2020. The units may be offered only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. When filed with the SEC, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at 375 Park Ave #1502, New York, NY 10152, by phone (212) 343-8888 or e-mail info@univest.us.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains information about the pending offering of units, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

