 

THIRD HOSPITAL JOINS MULTICENTER COVID-19 BVA-100 BLOOD TEST STUDY

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announced that Wake Forest Baptist Health will participate in an ongoing trial to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 utilizing Daxor's BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer, "BVA") technology. Wake Forest School of Medicine is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and is set to enroll patients under the leadership of Ashish K. Khanna, MD.

“Having such a prestigious academic and research center such as Wake Forest join the ongoing multi-center trial alongside Oregon Health & Science University and NYU Langone Health highlights the importance of BVA technology in helping clinicians understand COVID-based volume derangements to improve care and outcomes,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “SARS-CoV-2 attacks the endothelium causing volume derangement and capillary distress. Daxor’s BVA test is the first and only diagnostic test cleared by FDA that offers insights into patients’ capillary leak rate via its albumin tracer in addition to 98% accurate measure of plasma and red cell volume. Elevated leak rate has been shown as a prognostic marker associated with higher mortality, knowledge of it and volume status can be used to triage patients, guide treatment, and measure response to interventions.”

“We hope this important trial will help inform volume status and provide crucial insights into COVID-19 pathophysiology,” said Dr. Khanna, Associate Professor in Anesthesiology, Section Head for Research, Section in Critical Care Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Daxor is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, utilized by major hospitals in the United States. In a randomized control trial (RCT) published in the journal Shock, the BVA-100 has shown to reduce ICU mortality by 66% (P=0.03) and reduce ventilator days in patients suffering predominantly from acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock. Additionally, the analysis showed 44% of BVA test results led to a change in treatment strategy (P=0.004) that care teams would not have performed absent the data from the BVA volume status measure.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

29.10.20
OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY JOINS MULTICENTER COVID-19 BVA-100 STUDY