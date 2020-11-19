AMN Healthcare Again Ranked as Nation’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Company

AMN Healthcare retained its top ranking among healthcare staffing companies with a 12% overall market share, according to SIA estimates of 2019 annual revenue. AMN Healthcare is the largest travel nursing company, with a 17% market share, and largest in allied healthcare staffing, with a 12% market share. AMN is third largest in locum tenens. AMN has been ranked as the largest healthcare staffing company by SIA every year since 2005, first topping the list in 2001.

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has again been named as the largest healthcare staffing company in the country, marking 14 years at the top of the industry rankings by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

“Our company’s success in serving clients and healthcare professionals and their patients is a direct result of the vision, innovation, and incredible hard work of the entire AMN team,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “We are extremely grateful for the ability to collaborate with many high-quality partners within and outside our industry to continue elevating our collective purpose and value to the healthcare community. AMN’s impact extends to social issues through our relentless commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and fighting social injustice.”

In addition to being the leader in healthcare staffing, AMN Healthcare also is the leader in total talent solutions for the healthcare industry, providing the widest array of innovative, technology-enabled services to help healthcare and other organizations optimize their workforce and better serve their patients.

About AMN Healthcare

