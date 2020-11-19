Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), intend to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

The Issuers intend to use (i) approximately $833.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of their $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% Senior Notes due 2024 and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2024, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon, required make-whole premiums, and related fees and expenses, and (ii) the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding from time-to-time under the revolving credit facility, working capital and capital expenditures, and potential future acquisitions.