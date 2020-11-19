 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Names Renowned Cannabis Leader Raul Elizalde as CEO and Matheus Patelli as Managing Director of Brazil Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  72   |   |   

Promotes International Executive Team to Further Capitalize on Growing CBD Market in Latin America

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds has announced new global and regional leadership promotions. 

Raul Elizalde, a prominent international cannabis leader, will become the sole CEO of HempMeds, overseeing all US and international operations. He joined the Company in June 2017 and previously served as the President of HempMeds Mexico and Latin American operations. Elizalde was an active medical cannabis advocate prior to joining the Company because of his fight to gain access to cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil for his daughter Grace. Elizalde's fight led to the legalization of medical cannabis in Mexico and, since joining the Company, he has significantly grown HempMeds' presence and sales throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico. In Nov. 2017, Elizalde was invited to speak to the World Health Organization at the Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. 

“The knowledge, expertise and undeniable passion Raul has for this Company and the industry are immeasurable,” HempMeds Co-Founder Michelle Sides said. “He has fought not only for his own family’s access to CBD but for entire countries to have the same access to the benefits CBD provides. There is absolutely no one more qualified to lead HempMeds in the right direction and Raul has proven to be an invaluable member of this Company. We are all humbled and grateful for his leadership toward our progressing future.”

“HempMeds is part of my family,” HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde said. “A lot has already been accomplished in the United States regarding the legalization of cannabis and universal access to CBD but there is still much work to be done in the rest of the world. I will do my best so that consumers will continue to trust the HempMeds brand and our portfolio of companies.”

Matheus Patelli, who previously served as Director of Marketing and Sales for HempMeds Brasil and U.S., has been promoted and will lead the Company’s Brazilian operations as Managing Director. During his time with HempMeds, he has been successful at promoting the brand. In Brazil alone, the Company has already supplied around 80,000 units of CBD to more than 2,000 consumers. 

Seite 1 von 3
Medical Marijuana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Names Renowned Cannabis Leader Raul Elizalde as CEO and Matheus Patelli as Managing Director of Brazil Operations Promotes International Executive Team to Further Capitalize on Growing CBD Market in Latin America SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Reports Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income of $12.2 Million
10.11.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Honored as Winner of Two 2020 BIG Awards for Business
29.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Enters CBN Market; Expands Cannabinoid Portfolio
27.10.20
Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway Honored in 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards