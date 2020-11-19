Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Names Renowned Cannabis Leader Raul Elizalde as CEO and Matheus Patelli as Managing Director of Brazil Operations

Promotes International Executive Team to Further Capitalize on Growing CBD Market in Latin America



SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds has announced new global and regional leadership promotions.

Raul Elizalde, a prominent international cannabis leader, will become the sole CEO of HempMeds, overseeing all US and international operations. He joined the Company in June 2017 and previously served as the President of HempMeds Mexico and Latin American operations. Elizalde was an active medical cannabis advocate prior to joining the Company because of his fight to gain access to cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil for his daughter Grace. Elizalde's fight led to the legalization of medical cannabis in Mexico and, since joining the Company, he has significantly grown HempMeds' presence and sales throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico. In Nov. 2017, Elizalde was invited to speak to the World Health Organization at the Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The knowledge, expertise and undeniable passion Raul has for this Company and the industry are immeasurable,” HempMeds Co-Founder Michelle Sides said. “He has fought not only for his own family’s access to CBD but for entire countries to have the same access to the benefits CBD provides. There is absolutely no one more qualified to lead HempMeds in the right direction and Raul has proven to be an invaluable member of this Company. We are all humbled and grateful for his leadership toward our progressing future.”

“HempMeds is part of my family,” HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde said. “A lot has already been accomplished in the United States regarding the legalization of cannabis and universal access to CBD but there is still much work to be done in the rest of the world. I will do my best so that consumers will continue to trust the HempMeds brand and our portfolio of companies.”

Matheus Patelli, who previously served as Director of Marketing and Sales for HempMeds Brasil and U.S., has been promoted and will lead the Company’s Brazilian operations as Managing Director. During his time with HempMeds, he has been successful at promoting the brand. In Brazil alone, the Company has already supplied around 80,000 units of CBD to more than 2,000 consumers.