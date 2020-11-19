Ziopharm Oncology Presents Encouraging Clinical Data for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of Glioblastoma and DIPG at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

– First Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 study of Controlled IL-12 Monotherapy Demonstrate Promising Safety Profile in Patient with DIPG –

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:ZIOP) today announced the presentation of new clinical data from three ongoing trials of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex (Controlled IL-12) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting. Data highlights include the first discussion of interim data from the phase 2 study of Controlled IL-12 in combination with cemiplimab for the treatment of rGBM that has recently completed enrollment, updated interim data from the phase 1 study of Controlled IL-12 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of rGBM and data from the first patient enrolled in the ongoing phase 1/2 study of Controlled IL-12 monotherapy for the treatment of DIPG.

“Glioblastoma is a highly aggressive tumor and despite advances in oncology over the last few decades, median overall survival for patients with progressive GBM remains less than one year,” said Rimas Lukas, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Malnati Brain Tumor Institute and investigator on the phase 2 trial of Controlled IL-12 in combination with cemiplimab. “Here we report data for the first time from the ongoing phase 2 study of Controlled IL-12 in combination with PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab, showing activation of the immune system across patients. These data are highly encouraging and underscore the potential of Controlled IL-12 to transform the treatment landscape of recurrent glioblastoma.”

“The updated data on combining Controlled IL-12 with nivolumab reveal a subset of patients with rGBM that demonstrate very encouraging survival at 16 months. This observation reveals that immune modulation with IL-12 and anti-PD-1 is well tolerated with an apparent survival benefit that will need further confirmation in upcoming more advanced clinical trials. These survival data in conjunction with previously reported MRIs showing partial responses is consistent with immune-mediated anti-tumor effects,” noted E. Antonio Chiocca, M.D., Ph.D., study investigator, Chairman of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School, and Surgical Director of the Center for Neuro-oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.