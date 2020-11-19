 

Pure Extracts Technologies Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on November 5, 2020 under the stock symbol ‘PULL’, and is pleased to provide this corporate update to shareholders and interested investors.

About the Company

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company specializing in cannabis, hemp and mushroom products. The Company has a new state-of-the-art facility, located about 20 minutes north of Whistler, BC in the town of Pemberton. The facility is built to European Union GMP standards, and the Company intends to seek EU-GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal.

Pure Extracts holds a Standard Processing License under the Cannabis Act granted by Health Canada on September 25, 2020 to Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. Pure Extracts does not grow any biomass itself, but simply purchases cannabis and hemp in bulk from Licenced Producers (“LPs”) on the wholesale market.

The Company is undertaking the operations of toll processing and white labelling for LPs who lack the extraction expertise and necessary expensive equipment, and is developing its own private label of products under its ‘Pure Pulls’ brand, incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils (“FSO”). This branded product, including vape pens and edibles, should be for sale in licensed dispensaries in multiple provinces by late Q1 2021.

Led by Ben Nikolaevsky, the management team at Pure Extracts has experience in all facets of the cannabis industry including over 5 years of volatile plant extraction, new product development with over 30 proprietary vape pen formulations, large-scale facility operations, licensing of US brands for the Canadian and international markets, in-house branding, marketing and national sales.   

Mr. Nikolaevsky holds over a decade of experience in corporate leadership roles across the natural products, agriculture and cannabis sectors. Under his recent leadership as President & CEO of Natura Naturals Inc., a private Canadian cannabis Licensed Producer, the company was acquired by Tilray Inc. Prior to Natura, he was president & CEO of Blue Goose Capital Corp. Mr. Nikolaevsky served as Market Vice President, National Accounts at CIBC and as Chief Credit Officer & Capital Markets Manager at IBM Global Financing Canada. Mr. Nikolaevsky holds a B.A. (Economics – York University) and is a Certified Financial Auditor (Commercial Finance Association, New York, NY).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Extracts Technologies Corporate Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on November 5, 2020 under the stock symbol …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...