Pure Extracts Technologies Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . ( CSE: PULL) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE ”) on November 5, 2020 under the stock symbol ‘PULL’, and is pleased to provide this corporate update to shareholders and interested investors.

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company specializing in cannabis, hemp and mushroom products. The Company has a new state-of-the-art facility, located about 20 minutes north of Whistler, BC in the town of Pemberton. The facility is built to European Union GMP standards, and the Company intends to seek EU-GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal.

Pure Extracts holds a Standard Processing License under the Cannabis Act granted by Health Canada on September 25, 2020 to Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. Pure Extracts does not grow any biomass itself, but simply purchases cannabis and hemp in bulk from Licenced Producers (“LPs”) on the wholesale market.

The Company is undertaking the operations of toll processing and white labelling for LPs who lack the extraction expertise and necessary expensive equipment, and is developing its own private label of products under its ‘Pure Pulls’ brand, incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils (“FSO”). This branded product, including vape pens and edibles, should be for sale in licensed dispensaries in multiple provinces by late Q1 2021.

Led by Ben Nikolaevsky, the management team at Pure Extracts has experience in all facets of the cannabis industry including over 5 years of volatile plant extraction, new product development with over 30 proprietary vape pen formulations, large-scale facility operations, licensing of US brands for the Canadian and international markets, in-house branding, marketing and national sales.

Mr. Nikolaevsky holds over a decade of experience in corporate leadership roles across the natural products, agriculture and cannabis sectors. Under his recent leadership as President & CEO of Natura Naturals Inc., a private Canadian cannabis Licensed Producer, the company was acquired by Tilray Inc. Prior to Natura, he was president & CEO of Blue Goose Capital Corp. Mr. Nikolaevsky served as Market Vice President, National Accounts at CIBC and as Chief Credit Officer & Capital Markets Manager at IBM Global Financing Canada. Mr. Nikolaevsky holds a B.A. (Economics – York University) and is a Certified Financial Auditor (Commercial Finance Association, New York, NY).