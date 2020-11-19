 

Neuropathix, Inc. Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Anticonvulsant – Neuroprotective Intellectual Property

globenewswire
19.11.2020, 15:00   

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuropathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX), formerly Kannalife, Inc. (the “Company” or "Neuropathix"), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a suite of sulfamide-containing neuroprotective compounds containing substructures known to produce anticonvulsant activity, as a means to provide both neuroprotection and anticonvulsant activity in the same drug candidate. The binding letter of intent is between Neuropathix, Inc., Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center, Inc. and Advanced Neural Dynamics, Inc. (AND). The transaction is scheduled to close in two installments commencing on or before November 30, 2020, and January 5, 2021.

“We have been evaluating this patented technology for two years and could not be more excited about expanding our IP estate with the addition of these compounds. The discovery of this technology took place at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown, PA, a place we also call home. So on that note we’re happy to have the opportunity to continue to forge a path working together with Fox Chase and AND to advance the technology into the clinic. Several years ago, these compounds were validated for their potential to treat refractory epilepsy in a successfully completed NIH Phase 1 SBIR Study grant. We have always found the area of refractory epilepsy to be of significance as evidenced by GW Pharmaceuticals’ leading drug Epidiolex. Having evaluated CBD for consideration in a future generic application to compete with Epidiolex and now, this extraordinary technology from Fox Chase and AND, it’s clear that there is room for competition with these novel sulfamide-containing neuroprotective compounds,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

Neuropathix is a well-known pioneer in cannabinoid-like therapeutics. The Company has been consistently covered by global news over the last decade. Additionally, its scientific findings have been published in several highly respected peer reviewed journals such as the American Chemical Society Medicinal Chemistry Letters and the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience.

This Company’s spotlight on potent, non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of neuropathic pain can be seen in its phase 1 NIH study grant completed in late 2019. That preclinical study confirmed the ability of KLS-13019 to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain in animal models and stands as a strong candidate as a potential treatment for neuropathic pain and the reduction of the use of opioids.

