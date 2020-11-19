 

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Majority-Owned, Vertically Integrated Facility in Virginia Has Commenced Operations; Opens First of Six Dispensaries in Virginia and 12th BEYOND/HELLO Retail Location Nationally

BEYOND / HELLO Manassas Will Begin Medical Marijuana Dispensary Sales in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Tuesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Dalitso LLC, the Company’s majority-owned, Virginia-based pharmaceutical processor permit holder, has commenced operations at its cultivation, manufacturing, processing and retail facility in Manassas, Virginia and that the Company’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, will begin medical marijuana dispensary sales on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The opening of BEYOND / HELLO Manassas will be the Company’s 12th retail location nationally and the first of six dispensary openings for Jushi in Virginia.

“With the opening of the facility and new retail location in Virginia, we will showcase the power of our growing portfolio,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “We’re excited to introduce Virginians to BEYOND / HELLO’s exceptional, customer-centric retail experience, our high-quality in-house brands and our expertly trained staff, who are eager to begin helping patients identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. As our operations expand in Virginia, we look forward to servicing more patients in the most densely populated part of the Commonwealth and continuing to drive value for shareowners.”

Jushi’s majority-owned Dalitso’s 93,000 sq. ft. facility in Virginia began its cultivation operations, planting its first seeds in the fall. Initially, Dalitso's custom-built, Manassas facility is expected to produce 6,000 pounds of dried flower and its state-of-the-art CO2 extraction capabilities are expected to process up to 32,000 pounds of biomass each year. Jushi’s extraction lab and kitchen will also manufacture high-quality, medically infused cannabis products, including select in-house brands from the Company. At full capacity, Dalitso’s new Virginia facility is expected to have an annual cultivation output of approximately 27,000 pounds of dried flower and the capacity to process up to 64,000 pounds of biomass.

