SurveyMonkey to Host Part Two of its Investor Education Webinar Series on Dec. 9

Senior Management to Present a Demo of its SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that senior management will present a demo of SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The event will be the second in a series of investor education webinars to help educate the financial community on SurveyMonkey’s enterprise-grade products.



What: SurveyMonkey Investor Education Webinar Series: SurveyMonkey Market Research Demo

When: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30pm PT

Where: To access the live presentation or the video replay, members of the financial community must first register with SurveyMonkey investor relations at investors@surveymonkey.com.