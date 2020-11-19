 

SurveyMonkey to Host Part Two of its Investor Education Webinar Series on Dec. 9

Senior Management to Present a Demo of its SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that senior management will present a demo of SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The event will be the second in a series of investor education webinars to help educate the financial community on SurveyMonkey’s enterprise-grade products.

What: SurveyMonkey Investor Education Webinar Series: SurveyMonkey Market Research Demo
When: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30pm PT
Where: To access the live presentation or the video replay, members of the financial community must first register with SurveyMonkey investor relations at investors@surveymonkey.com.

SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions make it easy to collect quality data from a target audience, fast. The on-demand market research offerings include flexible surveys, the integrated SurveyMonkey Audience panel that provides instant access to 80+ million respondents worldwide, expert solutions for concept and creative testing with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights, and research services like survey design, translations, and reporting.  Companies like IBM, Allbirds, Chime, and Spectrum Equity use SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions for a variety of market research use cases, including market sizing, brand tracking, ad testing, customer profiling, product development, content marketing, investment research, and more.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:
Sandra Gharib
pr@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.


