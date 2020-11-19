 

Tenable Assure Partner Program Expands with Transformed Tools, Training and Certifications

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today unveiled updates to its partner program, Tenable Assure, including an all-new certification program, expanded service choices and a revamped partner portal. These updates further support and solidify Tenable’s steadfast commitment to the channel, while bringing risk-based vulnerability management to joint customers around the world.

“The updates to our Tenable Assure program underpin our ongoing commitment to and trust in our partners,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “We are continuously investing in the channel to equip our partners with the training, certification and collaboration necessary to deliver Tenable’s industry-leading vulnerability management solutions and custom services to customers everywhere.”

With the global shift to remote working, organizations of all sizes have accelerated their migration to the cloud and their adoption of new technologies, including IoT, mobile and DevOps. As their attack surface expands, these organizations are increasingly turning to Tenable and its partners to help them see, predict and act to address their cyber exposure.

Customers increasingly expect to build long-term, consultative relationships with partners. The Tenable Assure partner program positions managed security service providers (MSSPs) and resellers to serve as expert advisers, helping organizations translate raw security data into a risk-based, metrics-driven program. The latest updates to the program, which take effect on January 15, 2021, include:

  • All-New Certification Program with refreshed, comprehensive sales and technical training content delivered in quick, digestible videos - each ten minutes or less. The transformed certification program enables partners to design and deploy risk-based vulnerability management solutions across IT, OT and cloud environments.
  • Revamped Partner Portal offers streamlined access to Tenable resources for increased collaboration between Tenable sales contacts and partners to quickly address customer needs and simplify workflows.
  • Expanded Service Choices include service delivery authorization so that trained partners can support Tenable’s risk-based vulnerability management and OT security solutions. In addition, customers will be able to confirm each partner’s authorization status to identify a match for their specific needs.
  • Adjusted Partner Requirements encourage partners to pursue new business opportunities, achieve new partner level statuses and take advantage of new perks and discounts.

“The new service delivery authorization from Tenable is a game-changer as we transition to a full service model for our customers,” said Wendy Hoey, senior director of partner alliances, Optiv Security. “With this, alongside the new training and certifications, we can expand our joint customer base and provide strategic counsel, pragmatic solutions and custom services for risk-based vulnerability management.”

To learn more, visit the Tenable Assure Partner Page.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
443-545-2102, x 1544


