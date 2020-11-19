 

The Need for Precise Testing Capabilities is Clear as Cases Surge

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports from across the country clearly show that infection cases are once again surging. More than 11.4 million Americans have now been infected with the virus and the number of deaths has surpassed 248,000. In fact, the average number of new daily cases in the United States is at a record, as mortality rates are also catching up. At least 1,707 new deaths were reported Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest daily death toll since May 14th. This, in turn, puts pressure on local hospital systems, forcing new curfews and other restrictions in parts across the country. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine, explained according to CNN that "the horrible death count that we saw yesterday in the United States ... reflects the number of people who were being infected three weeks ago -- two to three weeks ago, because that's the lag… On average, two to three weeks ago, we were seeing 70,000 to 80,000 (new) cases per day. Yesterday, there were about 155,000 (new) cases. So if you're alarmed at the 1,700 deaths today, two to three weeks from now, we're going to see 3,000 deaths a day." Todos Medical Ltd. (OTC: TOMDF), OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR)

Mass testing is crucial for governments to properly implement preventive measures throughout this pandemic. While the U.S. is testing more people than ever, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project, more testing cannot be an explanation for the rise in cases because the percent of tests coming back positive has increased as well, Health officials explained. And until recently, at-home tests were not possible. However, this week, the FDA finally approved the first diagnostic at-home self-test that provides rapid results. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said, "This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission."

