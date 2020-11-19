Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, will celebrate New Year's Eve with a grand masterpiece of fireworks and light & laser show on the world's tallest building in Downtown Dubai. To ensure public health and safety for all visitors, Emaar will implement several preventative measures, including thermal cameras, social distancing, contactless payments and frequent deep cleaning and disinfection, in line with Dubai Government guidelines and directives.

Whether in Downtown Dubai or watching online or on television from all around the world, the public are guaranteed a show for the ages that will live long in memory. Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcasted live globally and live-streamed from 08:30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.

Commenting on the New Year's Eve spectacular in Downtown Dubai, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: "Delivering world-class experiences is part of Emaar's DNA and this year we will deliver an even bigger gala event. The world is facing challenges, but we are united, and we will come out of this year stronger than ever before. We want to send a message of hope, happiness and positivity into the world because that is the spirit of Dubai that we have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who continues to inspire what we do with his extraordinary leadership. Here we reinvent ourselves, achieve the impossible and execute the unimaginable, and we are doing that again with Emaar NYE 2021."

Downtown Dubai will be adorned with spectacular decorations to capture the festive spirit of the occasion. The fireworks and laser & light show will be synchronised to The Dubai Fountain Show and promises to reflect a true celebration of Dubai.

Building upon the prestige of Downtown Dubai and giving everyone the opportunity to be part of this grand showcase, restaurants and hotels on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard and The Dubai Mall terraces, will be open and are taking bookings for the night's celebrations. Burj Park will welcome families, with food and beverage outlets and a large screen that will show New Year's Eve events from around the world. More information on the booking for this area will be announced shortly.

