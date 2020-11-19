 

Aria Systems’ Billing and Monetization Platform Selected by eHealth to Automate Revenue Collection and Enhance Partner Management

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, has been selected by eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading online health insurance marketplace, to provide an automated solution for commission calculation, remittance processing, collections, and dunning. Aria’s platform enables companies like eHealth to reduce lost revenue while dramatically improving both operational efficiencies and communications with the more than 200 carriers and brokers in its partner network.

“Aria’s ability to meet eHealth’s requirements and address its specific challenges demonstrates the flexibility of our platform to meet the revenue management needs of any enterprise,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “The implementation of Aria will allow eHealth to minimize revenue leakage, increase visibility into the status of commission payments, better engage with carriers, and eliminate manual reconciliation processes, helping the company to grow beyond its existing product portfolio.”

Across healthcare and many other industries, the global pandemic has produced a remote and distributed workforce, heightening the need for process automation and, more generally, accelerating the rate of digital transformation given the explosion in online commerce. By modernizing processes for calculating commissions and automating reconciliation, remittance and dunning, the Aria platform enhances companies’ revenue assurance capabilities, ensuring that all revenue is captured and missing payments are quickly identified. Aria will enable eHealth to have greater visibility related to policyholder detail and customer account status by replacing the current homegrown reconciliation systems which require manual intervention and are unable to scale.

“With our upward growth trajectory, we needed a modern and agile system that would improve visibility into commissions owed from carriers and automate all the accompanying processes that result in more effective and accurate revenue collection,” said Philip Morelock, eHealth’s Chief Digital Officer. “Aria’s platform meets all of our requirements and will allow us to manage revenue flows more efficiently and ultimately help eHealth realize our growth goals.”

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems’ cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.



