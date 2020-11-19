Constellation Awards $500,000 in ‘Energy to Educate’ Grants to Support Student STEM Projects

Constellation today awarded more than $500,000 in E 2 Energy to Educate grants for student projects focusing on energy science, technology and education. The grant program is part of the commitment by Constellation, and parent company Exelon, to give back to the communities where they work and live and foster greater interest in STEM programs.

Selected projects include carbon reduction experiments, building and racing electric- and solar-powered cars, summer camps exploring renewable energy, and game-based learning for STEM and energy concepts. For the complete list of winning projects spanning 10 different states visit the E2 grants page.

“Though the clean energy landscape is constantly evolving, one thing remains the same — the importance of energy innovation and STEM education to prepare future energy leaders,” said Jim McHugh, Constellation CEO. “We’re committed to investing in and empowering young people from diverse backgrounds to help propel us toward a cleaner energy future, and we take immense pride in how Energy to Educate supports hands-on experiences that develop and inspire those students nationwide.”

Constellation’s Energy to Educate program is one example of an Exelon-wide commitment to foster workforce development solutions with the goals of igniting STEM in young minds, creating an expanded, diverse talent pipeline, and eliminating barriers to economic empowerment, particularly in underserved communities.

Since its inception in 2010, E2 has provided more than $4.5 million in funding for 163 projects that have reached more than 220,000 students and enhanced their understanding of energy-related science and technology issues. Grant recipients are announced each year during American Education Week. To learn more about the program, visit the community section of Constellation.com.

