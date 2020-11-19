Now in its sixth year, the Global Power 150 list recognizes female leaders making significant contributions to shaping the global staffing industry. According to SIA, “These are women from various backgrounds who are making a difference... Our honorees are building new companies, products, divisions and creating a future of work where women and men can thrive.”

As President and CEO of Upwork, Hayden Brown propels the world of work forward by providing a transformational new way of working that unlocks the potential of Upwork’s customers. The company’s vision is to place independent talent at the heart of every business, and businesses have increasingly turned to Upwork to build a dynamic virtual talent bench of remote independent professionals from around the globe.

As the pioneer of the work marketplace space, Upwork has long been building capabilities and tools for a world now increasingly ready to use them, and Brown is laser-focused on how the company can continue to power its customers’ progress. Brown’s other SIA recognitions include the 2020 Staffing 100 and 40 Under 40, which highlight leaders making an impact with their strategic vision.

“I’m honored to be included in this list,” said Brown. “At Upwork we are committed to helping both businesses and independent professionals unlock their true potential, and this recognition further validates that vision. On behalf of everyone here at Upwork, we look forward to empowering more people to gain control and freedom over their businesses and careers.”

As Chief People Officer, Zoë Harte drives talent strategy and innovation at Upwork. She implements innovative management approaches and focuses on building a mission-driven culture for Upwork’s team of employees and global network of freelancers. At the core of Harte's innovation is leveraging the same transformational new way of working that Upwork's clients do - approximately two-thirds of the company's internal talent is comprised of freelancers from Upwork's work marketplace. This is her fourth consecutive year on the Global Power Women in Staffing list.

“I appreciate being recognized by SIA as a staffing industry leader,” says Harte. “At Upwork, we are dedicated to providing our team members with the culture and tools they need to be successful. This extends to the more than 500 corporate employees and over 1,500 independent professionals from around the world whom we partner with throughout the year. We look forward to helping even more businesses break traditional geographic barriers so they too can experience the many benefits of tapping into a trusted global talent pool.”

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005235/en/