Chewy Launches Customer Give Back Initiatives, Exceeds $27 Million in Animal Shelter Aid

“At Chewy, our goal is to make the world a better place for pets and the communities that serve them, and this is especially important now given the challenges so many are facing across the country,” said Mita Malhotra, Chewy Vice President of Healthcare and Shelters. “We wish to give back to this community of animal shelters and rescues in need, not only through our own donations but by also enabling the participation of millions of pet parents who want to contribute to the shelter and rescue community.”

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that it will match customer purchase amounts and donate the total in food and supplies to animal welfare organizations in need this Giving Tuesday, up to $2 Million. The news comes on the heels of Chewy’s recently launched Wish List feature, a tool designed to make donating to shelters and rescues quick and easy. These latest efforts to support shelters and rescues across the country add to the more than $27 Million in products that Chewy has already donated this year.

Chewy’s commitment to partnering with shelters and rescues has created a support system for those most severely impacted by the economic and social effects of COVID-19 and beyond. This holiday season, Chewy customers will be able to take part in the continued effort to make a difference for pets in local communities. To help raise awareness of charitable causes, Chewy is celebrating this year’s Giving Tuesday by providing an easy way for pet parents to give back by making a purchase on Chewy.com on December 1, 2020. To learn more about this campaign, click here.

For those who wish to send supplies directly requested by a shelter in their own communities, Chewy also offers an innovative new feature called Wish List. Wish List allows any non-profit shelter or rescue in the United States to curate a list of items they need, which is then made available to millions of pet parents who can purchase these items directly from Chewy and have them delivered to the doorstep of the shelter or rescue.

Chewy’s philanthropic mission to help fulfill the urgent needs of shelter and rescue organizations ensures that pets have basic necessities, like meals and supplies, despite challenging circumstances. Chewy’s donations have provided pet food, healthcare supplies, and other essential products to animal welfare organizations and pet parents throughout the country in partnership with GreaterGood.org and other animal welfare organizations.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

