Arcimoto and City of Orlando Launch Joint Municipal Pilot Program to Test Ultra-efficient Electric Vehicles in City Fleets

“We are thrilled to work with Mayor Dyer and the City of Orlando, one of the most forward-looking cities in the country when it comes to increasing sustainability and tackling the climate crisis,” said Arcimoto Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer. “We believe Orlando’s use of our practical, ultra-efficient, small-footprint vehicles will serve as a model for other cities across the country that aim to aggressively electrify their fleets.”

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has entered into its first municipal fleet pilot program, with the City of Orlando. Together, the City will test Arcimoto vehicles across six city departments, continuing Mayor Buddy Dyer’s efforts to transform Orlando into one of the most environmentally-friendly, economically and socially vibrant communities in the nation.

Over the course of the 90-day pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles are expected to be tested by Orlando Fire Department, Police Department, Code Enforcement Division, Permitting Services, Venues, and Parking Enforcement. This is the latest milestone of the City’s Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, which has recently worked to convert hundreds of fleet vehicles to electric, hybrid, or compressed natural gas; is working to enable more than 500 Level 2 charging stations citywide; and launched sharing programs for cars, scooters, and bikes.

“Our goal today is to be the most sustainable city in the Southeast,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “To achieve this vision, we must continue to seek out smart solutions that are more environmentally-friendly, efficient, and cost effective. We are hopeful that Arcimoto vehicles will be able to support the needs of many departments across our organization. We look forward to putting these innovative EVs to the test.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.