 

Arcimoto and City of Orlando Launch Joint Municipal Pilot Program to Test Ultra-efficient Electric Vehicles in City Fleets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 15:01  |  37   |   |   

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has entered into its first municipal fleet pilot program, with the City of Orlando. Together, the City will test Arcimoto vehicles across six city departments, continuing Mayor Buddy Dyer’s efforts to transform Orlando into one of the most environmentally-friendly, economically and socially vibrant communities in the nation.

“We are thrilled to work with Mayor Dyer and the City of Orlando, one of the most forward-looking cities in the country when it comes to increasing sustainability and tackling the climate crisis,” said Arcimoto Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer. “We believe Orlando’s use of our practical, ultra-efficient, small-footprint vehicles will serve as a model for other cities across the country that aim to aggressively electrify their fleets.”

Over the course of the 90-day pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles are expected to be tested by Orlando Fire Department, Police Department, Code Enforcement Division, Permitting Services, Venues, and Parking Enforcement. This is the latest milestone of the City’s Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, which has recently worked to convert hundreds of fleet vehicles to electric, hybrid, or compressed natural gas; is working to enable more than 500 Level 2 charging stations citywide; and launched sharing programs for cars, scooters, and bikes.

“Our goal today is to be the most sustainable city in the Southeast,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “To achieve this vision, we must continue to seek out smart solutions that are more environmentally-friendly, efficient, and cost effective. We are hopeful that Arcimoto vehicles will be able to support the needs of many departments across our organization. We look forward to putting these innovative EVs to the test.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Arcimoto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcimoto and City of Orlando Launch Joint Municipal Pilot Program to Test Ultra-efficient Electric Vehicles in City Fleets Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has entered into its first municipal fleet pilot program, with the City of Orlando. Together, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Arcimoto Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
16.11.20
Arcimoto Begins Development Of The Roadster
13.11.20
Arcimoto to Present at Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18
03.11.20
Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2: 00 p.m. PST
26.10.20
Arcimoto Partners With DHL to Provide Nationwide Home Delivery of Electric Fun Utility Vehicles